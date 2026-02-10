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Yuhuai (Tony) Wu, a co-founder of xAI and a key contributor to Grok’s advanced reasoning capabilities, including work on STaR, Minerva, and AlphaGeometry, announced his resignation from the company on 10 February 2026. In a heartfelt post, Wu thanked the xAI team and Elon Musk, describing his time at the company as a “ride of a lifetime” while expressing excitement about future AI possibilities with small, AI-empowered teams. The departure, highlighted by AI researcher Yuchen Jin, makes Wu the fourth co-founder to leave xAI. Discussions on X also noted that researcher Greg Yang continues to face health issues. Despite these leadership changes, observers have wished xAI continued success as it works to develop competitive frontier models amid an increasingly intense global AI race. Meanwhile xAI posted hiring requirement for World Modeling. SpaceX Acquires xAI: Elon Musk Unveils Vision for 1 Million Satellite ‘Orbital Data Centres’ To Power Global Artificial Intelligence.

xAI Co-Founder Yuhuai (Tony) Wu Resigns

I resigned from xAI today. This company - and the family we became - will stay with me forever. I will deeply miss the people, the warrooms, and all those battles we have fought together. It's time for my next chapter. It is an era with full possibilities: a small team armed… — Yuhuai (Tony) Wu (@Yuhu_ai_) February 10, 2026

xAI Hiring for World Modeling

We're hiring for World Modeling at @xAI. Our team is at the frontier of building a world simulator: real-time interaction, long-horizon video, and understanding the universe! We're a small focused team moving quickly. Ambitious goal. Tons of GPUs and data. Flat structure.… — Ethan He (@EthanHe_42) February 10, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (xAI X Account and Yuhuai 'Tony' Wu ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).