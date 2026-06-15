Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Calls for National Mission To Build Sovereign Tech, Says AI Is Just ‘Tip of a Much Larger Pyramid’

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Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has called for a comprehensive national effort to build sovereign technology across all layers, rather than focusing solely on sovereign AI. He described AI as merely the visible tip of a much larger pyramid of foundational capabilities that India currently lacks. Vembu noted that many critical technologies, such as those underpinning AI data centres developed by lesser known Japanese firms, are achievable with sustained talent, time, and relatively modest investment. He urged a balanced approach that includes AI research while prioritising the entire technology stack. This vision emphasises building deep self reliance through a broad based national mission to strengthen India’s position in the global tech landscape. Sridhar Vembu Says ‘Globalization Is Dead’ After Anthropic AI Ban on Foreign Nationals, Calls for India To Build Its Own AI Ecosystem.

Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Says AI Is Just ‘Tip of a Much Larger Pyramid'

I would frame the issue facing Bharat as sovereign tech in general and not just sovereign AI. AI is the tip of a whole pyramid of capabilities, most of it we don't have and we don't even hear about. Most of those capabilities are not very expensive to acquire (unlike AI itself)… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) June 15, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).