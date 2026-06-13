Sridhar Vembu Says ‘Globalization Is Dead’ After Anthropic AI Ban on Foreign Nationals, Calls for India To Build Its Own AI Ecosystem

The decision by AI company Anthropic to restrict access to its most advanced AI models for foreign nationals has triggered a major debate on technology sovereignty, national security, and India's dependence on foreign technology platforms. Reacting to the development, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu said the move is a clear signal that India must accelerate efforts to build its own artificial intelligence capabilities.

Anthropic recently announced that it would disable access to its flagship AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, for all foreign nationals, both within and outside the United States, following an export-control directive issued by the US government. The company said the order was linked to national security concerns and fears that a potential jailbreak could be used to identify software vulnerabilities.

Although Anthropic disagreed with the government's assessment, it said it had no option but to comply with the directive. The company clarified that access to its other AI models would remain available. A Camera on the Forehead for USD 3 an Hour: Meet the Indian Workers Training AI Robots.

Reacting to the announcement on X, Sridhar Vembu described the development as a watershed moment for countries relying on foreign technology.

"Technology is the ultimate weapon. National sovereignty, national security, all of it is now about technology," Vembu wrote. "Globalization is dead and Bharat must find her own way ahead."

Sridhar Vembu Says ‘Globalization Is Dead’ After Anthropic AI Ban on Foreign Nationals

This is big: all access to Mythos and Fable AI models disabled for everyone outside America. First thoughts: 1. Technology is the ultimate weapon. National sovereignty, national security, all of it is now about technology. 2. Globalization is dead and Bharat must find her… https://t.co/kCQpq93D3r — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) June 13, 2026

His comments have gained significant traction online, with many viewing the episode as evidence of how advanced technologies are increasingly becoming strategic assets controlled by national governments. Google Lowers AI Subscription Costs as Price Competition Intensifies in the Artificial Intelligence Sector.

Vembu argued that India should focus on developing and deploying its own AI ecosystem instead of depending entirely on frontier AI models built by foreign companies. He suggested that smaller AI models, including Indian and Chinese open-source alternatives, could be adapted effectively with focused effort.

"With a bit of effort, we can make them work. Anyway, why pay money to people who don't even want to sell to you?" he said.

The Zoho founder also cautioned against attempting to match the spending power of the world's largest AI firms. According to him, building cutting-edge AI systems requires not only massive financial resources but also access to advanced GPUs, many of which are increasingly subject to export restrictions.

Echoing similar concerns, former Infosys CFO T.V. Mohandas Pai called for a large-scale India AI Mission. Pai urged the government to launch a national initiative involving public and private sector leaders and proposed substantial investments in AI research, cloud infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, and deep-tech innovation.

The controversy has reignited discussions around India's technological self-reliance, with industry leaders warning that access to critical AI technologies can no longer be taken for granted in an era where artificial intelligence is increasingly intertwined with national security.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).