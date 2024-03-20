Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has shared an important update on the Zomato Pure Veg fleet dress code. The CEO announced on X, "While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green." He further added that all the riders of the company on the regular and vegetarian fleet would wear a "red" colour. With this update, the fleet meant for vegetarian food will not be identifiable on the ground, said the Zomato CEO. The difference will be visible on the app, and the "vegetarian" orders will be delivered by the "veg-only fleet". Zomato Pure Veg Mode, Pure Veg Fleet: CEO Deepinder Goyal Says ‘Will Roll Back This Decision if It Sees Negative Social Repercussions’.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Announcedment on Zomato Pure Veg Fleet Dress Code:

Update on our pure veg fleet — While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 20, 2024

