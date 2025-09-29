Zomato has launched Zomato “Healthy Mode” on its platform. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 29, 2025, and announced the new feature. He noted, “We made eating out and ordering in easier than ever, but we never really helped people truly eat better. Today, we’ve taken one of the biggest steps in fixing that blind spot. We’re launching Healthy Mode on Zomato.” Goyal further said, ‘Healthy Mode is our first real step in putting that right.” Each dish in this mode will include a Healthy Score ranging from low to super, measured on important factors like protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, micronutrients, and more. CMF Headphone Pro Launch Today in India With Comfortable On-Ear Design; Check Key Specifications and Features Here.

Zomato Healthy Mode

For years, there’s been something about Zomato that made me uneasy. We made eating out and ordering in easier than ever, but we never really helped people truly eat better. Yes, you could find a salad or a smoothie bowl, but the truth is, if you wanted to eat genuinely… pic.twitter.com/zBmnI1c0th — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 29, 2025

