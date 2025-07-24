Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared how Blinkit Ambulances service, following on the commitment of 10-minute arrival, grew from a mere five vehicles to 12 vehicles within a few months, now covering half of Gurugram. He explained how Blinkit Ambulances responded to 594 calls, of which 50% were critical emergencies. Deepinder Goyal said, "Today, our 12 ambulances across 6 depots reach patients within 10 minutes, 83% of the time." He said many people feared calling an ambulance in a critical time, and many preferred their personal cars or cabs. He said Blinkit Ambulance services would grow and cover more areas with a commitment to deliver life-saving services within 10 minutes. Optimus Will Bring the Food to Your Car Next Year, Says Elon Musk As Tesla Announces Opening New Store in Newcastle on July 26, 2025.

Blinkit Ambulance Sees Rapid Growth, From 6 to 12 Vehicles and Covering Half of Gurugram

A few months ago, Blinkit Ambulances started quietly in Gurugram with just 5 ambulances and a dream. What if emergency help could reach you in 10 minutes, just like groceries? This is one of the hardest and the most resource intensive challenges we have ever taken up. But we are… pic.twitter.com/Y02PjJfH9A — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 24, 2025

