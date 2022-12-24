Taliban Ministry of Economy has suspended women from working in national and foreign NGOs until further notice. Taliban earlier banned women from pursuing higher education in Afghanistan. In its statement, the Ministry of Economy said that "all national and international non-government organisations must suspend the jobs of female employees until the next announcement." The MoE also issued warning that if any organisation, which receives license by the MoE does not implement the order, their license will be cancelled. Taliban Bans Women From Using Parks and Gyms in Afghanistan.

Taliban Ban Women From Working in Domestic and International NGOs

The Ministry of Economy in a statement ordered all national and international non-government organizations to suspend the jobs of female employees until the next announcement. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KVjdM87GuA — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) December 24, 2022

