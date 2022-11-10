According to reports, Taliban has banned women from parks and gyms. Officials on Thursday said that Taliban is banning women from using gyms in Afghanistan. This is the religious group's latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms since they took power more than a year ago.

Women Banned From Afghanistan’s Gyms

BREAKING: Taliban bans women from parks and gyms - AP — BNO News (@BNONews) November 10, 2022

