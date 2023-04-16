Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting Saturday night in Alabama’s Dadeville. The shooting occurred at a dance studio during a possible birthday party for a teenager. There was no initial confirmation about what led to the shooting, It was not immediately known if a suspect was in custody. US Gun Violence: Several Killed in Mass Shooting at Birthday Party in Alabama .

Alabama Shooting

United States | Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting Saturday night in Dadeville in Alabama, reports The Associated Press — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

