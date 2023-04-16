In yet another incident of shooting in the US, multiple persons were killed in a mass shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama on Saturday (local time). "There was no word from officials on the exact number of victims but a graphic photo shared by a witness showed at least six victims on the ground. All appeared to be teenagers," BNO News quoted an eyewitness. More details are awaited. US Shooting: Three Police Officers Shot While Responding to Domestic Incident in Minnesota.

Mass Shooting in Alabama:

BREAKING: Several people killed in mass shooting at a teenager birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 16, 2023

