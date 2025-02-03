A shocking incident unfolded in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when a 78-year-old retiree shot and killed a 15-year-old boy who attempted to rob him outside his home. The terrifying moment was captured on surveillance video, which has since gone viral. The footage shows the teenager and his accomplices approaching the elderly man in a van last Monday night as he was about to exit his white Toyota Hilux. As the group confronted him with intent to rob, the retiree acted swiftly, pulling out a firearm and firing, fatally injuring the 15-year-old. Authorities are investigating the incident. Hurricane Milton Hits Argentina National Football Team’s Preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

78-Year-Old Retiree Shoots and Kills 15-Year-Old Who Attempted To Rob Him

¡Increíble! Un abuelito defiende su vida con valentía y mata a un adolescente de 15 años que intentó asaltarlo frente a su casa en Villa Madero, Buenos Aires. El impactante video del hecho ha causado revuelo en redes sociales. Visita https://t.co/sggMRojzvi #JLMNoticias… pic.twitter.com/iFDbLIgqvP — José Luis Morales (@JLMNoticias) February 2, 2025

