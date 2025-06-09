Amid ongoing protests in Los Angeles, Australian journalist Lauren Tomasi of Nine News was struck by a rubber bullet while reporting live on camera. Video shows a police officer aiming at Lauren Tomasi and firing shortly after she concluded her live segment, hitting her in the back and leg. In the video, Tomasi is seen crying out in pain and clutching her calf, as a bystander shouts, “You just shot the f------ reporter!” Despite the impact, Tomasi remained composed, telling the bystander, “I’m good,” before leaving the scene with her cameraman. Nine News later confirmed she was sore but not seriously injured. Waymo Cars Worth Over USD 600,000 Each Destroyed and Set Ablaze by Rioters Amid Escalating Violence in Los Angeles (Watch Videos).

Reporter Lauren Tomasi Shot With Rubber Bullet During Los Angeles Riots

U.S. Correspondent Lauren Tomasi has been caught in the crossfire as the LAPD fired rubber bullets at protesters in the heart of Los Angeles. #9News LATEST: https://t.co/l5w7JxixxB pic.twitter.com/nvQ7m9TGLj — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) June 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)