Multiple self-driving Waymo cars, each worth over USD 600,000, have been destroyed and set on fire by rioters during escalating unrest in Los Angeles. Protesters are reportedly using the Waymo app to lure vehicles into protest zones before vandalising and torching them. A viral video shows a masked rioter waving a Mexican flag while standing on a demolished Waymo car, symbolising the chaos. LAPD has urgently requested Waymo to shut down its services in the area as violence between protesters, police, and the National Guard intensifies. Tesla Rival Waymo Gets Approval To Expand Fully Autonomous Ride-Hailing Services to South Bay and San Jose in US.

Waymo Cars Worth Over USD 600,000 Each Destroyed and Set Ablaze by Rioters

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple self-driving Waymo cars, collectively worth upwards of $600,000 each have been destroyed and light on fire by rioters 📌#LosAngeles | #California At this time, Los Angeles police are urgently requesting Waymo to shut down its self-driving car app as… pic.twitter.com/eU4ANqPfyt — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 9, 2025

