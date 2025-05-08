A disturbing incident has come to light from Poland, where a woman was killed in an axe attack at Warsaw University. The incident took place at Warsaw University in Warsaw, Poland. Polish police said that a woman was killed and a man was severely injured in an axe attack at the University of Warsaw on Wednesday, May 8. The police have arrested a 22-year-old Polish man in connection with the axe attack, which the university has called a "huge tragedy", reports BBC. It is also learned that both victims worked at the university. The Warsaw University said that the woman killed was a member of staff, and the man injured worked in security. A disturbing video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. It is reported that the man slashed the woman's head with an axe. Multiple pictures surfaced online show the axe used by the accused as the police take him into custody. Poland Charges Ukrainian Man with Scouting Polish Military Facilities on Behalf of Russia.

Axe Attack Accused Arrested

‼️ Photo of the axe used by the killer to decapitate a female staff member and injure a security guard at the main campus of the University of Warsaw According to police, the suspect is a 22-year-old Polish man from Gdynia, a third-year law student at the University of Warsaw.… pic.twitter.com/Ow9p7diCdF — Based & Viral (@ViralBased) May 7, 2025

Accused Beheaded Woman, Attacked Man at Warsaw University (Trigger Warning)

Axe-wielding beheader. “A 22-year-old Polish citizen.” That’s your first red flag.🇵🇱 That’s the label they rushed to print—before a name, a motive, or a full background. He beheaded a 60-year-old woman at the Warsaw University campus, where "he" was a "student" Tried to kill… pic.twitter.com/lvaYCcdWbk — 6th Ape 🧡💙💚💜💗 (@Beast1Life) May 8, 2025

Man Launches Axe Attack at Warsaw University

