The lone survivor of the Air India Flight 171 crash, Viswashkumar Ramesh, has described the unbearable pain and emotional trauma he continues to endure months after the tragedy. In an interview with Sky News, Ramesh said his life has been completely shattered, he rarely leaves his room and spends most of his time sitting alone, lost in thoughts of his younger brother, Ajaykumar, who died in the crash. Physically, he continues to suffer from severe pain in his knees, shoulders, and back, along with burns on his left arm. The 40-year-old said that even simple daily activities have become difficult, forcing his wife to help him shower and move around the house. Emotionally detached and struggling to recover, Ramesh admitted that he can "barely talk" to his four-year-old son, Divang, stating, "Last four months I did not speak to my son properly". "I just think about my brother. For me, he was everything," he said softly, adding that the memories of the crash haunt him constantly. Despite surviving what many call a miracle, Ramesh says life after the crash has felt like a slow, unending nightmare. The survivor said he feels "very broken down," while his family continues to grapple with grief and uncertainty. His adviser noted that he’s been "robbed of the ability to live" and is merely trying to get through each day. Ahmedabad Air India Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh out of Hospital, Attends Brother’s Last Rites.

'I Barely Talk to My Son,' Says Lone Survivor of Air India Crash Viswashkumar Ramesh

Viswashkumar Ramesh Opens Up About Life After Air India Flight 171 Crash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky News (@skynews)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Sky News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)