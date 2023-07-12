The spirit of patriotism echoed through the streets of Paris as soldiers from the Punjab Regiment, part of the Indian Tri-service contingent, raised the iconic slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh' during their preparations for the Bastille Day Parade. The powerful chants symbolized the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army and showcased the deep-rooted pride and devotion to their motherland. The participation of the Punjab Regiment soldiers in this year's parade further strengthens the bond between India and France, highlighting the shared values of courage, sacrifice, and unity. Bastille Day 2023: Parade Preparations Underway in Paris, Senior Officials of Indian Tri-Service Participate in Rehearsals (See Pic and Videos).

Punjab Regiment Soldiers' Patriotic Chants

#WATCH | 'Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal, Indian Army ki Jai, Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans being chanted by Punjab Regiment soldiers, part of the Indian Tri-service contingent participating in this year's Bastille Day Parade in France's Paris. At the invitation of France… pic.twitter.com/9kpxzFgwHu — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)