Bastille Day Parade preparations are underway in Paris as the French capital gears up to celebrate this prestigious event. Senior officials from the Indian Tri-Service contingent are actively participating in the rehearsals, showcasing the strong bilateral ties between India and France. The presence of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in the parade highlights the growing collaboration and cooperation between the two nations' armed forces. The invitation extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Guest of Honour further emphasizes the significance of India's participation in the Bastille Day Parade. Indian Navy Commander Prateek Kumar expressed his delight stating, "This is a great feeling for not only the armed forces but for the entire people of India that we have been represented at the Bastille Day, a prestigious event of the French government." Bastille Day Parade 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Attend Parade in Paris As Guest of Honour on July 14.

Preparations in Full Swing for Bastille Day Parade in Paris

#WATCH | Preparations underway in Paris for the Bastille Day Parade. PM Narendra Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in France. pic.twitter.com/ziK3EwtqNS — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

Senior Officials of Indian Tri-service

Senior Officials of Indian Tri-service in Paris at the rehearsals for the Bastille Day Parade. PM Narendra Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in France. pic.twitter.com/sbss3PV5iz — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

The Indian Contingent’s Participation

#WATCH | Paris: Indian Navy Commander Prateek Kumar speaks on the Indian Tri-service contingent participating in this year's Bastille Day Parade in France "This is a great feeling for not only the armed forces but for the entire people of India that we have been represented at… pic.twitter.com/Kzz0xmAaAN — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)