Texas issued a health alert on Monday, April 1, after confirming the first human case of H5N1 avian flu, acquired through contact with dairy cattle. According to official federal and state statements released on Friday, March 29, the individual tested positive for the highly pathogenic bird flu strain contracted through dairy cattle. The Centers for Disease confirmed that the patient, who exhibited eye redness consistent with conjunctivitis as their sole symptom, has since been isolated and is undergoing treatment with antiviral medication typically used for flu cases. Bird Flu Death in Antartica: King Penguin Dies of Deadly H5N1 Strain, Experts Raise Alarm.

