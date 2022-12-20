A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of northern California on Tuesday. The quake reportedly struck 11 km west-southwest of Ferndale, California. The United States Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 16 km. Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Quake of Magnitude 3.1 Jolts Uttarkashi.

Earthquake in California:

BREAKING: 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Northern California — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 20, 2022

