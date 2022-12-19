New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolted Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi early Monday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred 24km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand at around 1:50 am. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Argentina, Says ‘Millions of Indian Fans of Argentina, Messi Rejoice in Magnificent Victory’.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-12-2022, 01:50:05 IST, Lat: 30.68 & Long: 78.68, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 24km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Earlier, on November 6, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale rocked Uttarkhand's Tehri.

Also Read | Indian Navy's INS Kursura Submarine Museum Key Tourist Spot in Visakhapatnam.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the NCS had tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)