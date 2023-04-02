In a shocking incident that took place in the United States, six people were shot at an Oklahoma City bar. Police officials said that out of the six people, three are fatally injured. According to reports, the shooting took place in southwest Oklahoma City on Saturday night. The Oklahoma City Police Department, which responded to the shooting said that six people were shot. Reportedly, three people have been killed while one is in critical condition. Two others are said to have non-life-threatening injuries. Oklahoma Shooting: Four Killed at St Francis Hospital Campus Shootout in Tulsa City; Shooter Dead.

Shooting Takes Place at Oklahoma City Bar

BREAKING: 6 people shot, 3 fatally, at Oklahoma City bar, police say — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)