The New York Times on Sunday (April 2, 2023) lost its blue checkmark on Twitter as the social media platform’s system of account verification changed following the policy modifications by the company’s CEO Elon Musk. Earlier on Friday (March 31, 2023) New York City-based daily newspaper said that it would not pay for Twitter's Verified Badge. Last week, Twitter has announced that on April 1, 2023, it would withdraw its current verification system and remove the marks from user accounts. Amid Tech Layoffs and Remote Work Culture in US, Elon Musk Says One Could Literally Film 'Walking Dead' Episode Unedited in Downtown San Francisco.

Check Details:

BREAKING: The New York Times loses its verified badge on Twitter — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 2, 2023

