In view of the Marburg virus outbreak in Equatorial Guinea, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for an urgent meeting to discuss the ebola-like virus outbreak in central Africa. According to a report in BNO, the ebola-like virus has so far killed at least nine people in Equatorial Guinea. The illness has been identified as Marburg, virusa highly infectious and deadly Ebola-like virus for which there is reportedly no vaccine. Marburg Virus Outbreak in Equatorial Guinea: Nine Dead, Lockdown Extended in Affected Regions.

WHO Calls Urgent Meeting

BREAKING: WHO calls urgent meeting to discuss Marburg virus outbreak in central Africa pic.twitter.com/ScY6Y2CJsz — BNO News (@BNOFeed) February 13, 2023

