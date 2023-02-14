An ebola-like virus has broke out in the Equatorial Guinea. The country has declared outbreak of Ebola-like Marburg virus. At least nine people have died due to the Marburg virus across the country. Reportedly, there is no vaccine for the Ebola-like virus.

Nine Dead Due to Marburg Virus

