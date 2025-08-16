A California babysitter entrusted with caring for children with special needs was sentenced Thursday to 100 years-to-life in prison for running a child sex abuse ring with her boyfriend. Brittney Mae Lyon, 31, wept as the court delivered her punishment for sexually assaulting at least four young girls, including victims as young as three and two diagnosed with autism. Prosecutors said Lyon lured children into her care through babysitting services and conspired with 31-year-old Samuel Cabrera to carry out the abuse. Authorities discovered hundreds of disturbing videos of assaults, druggings, and voyeuristic recordings in Cabrera’s possession. The crimes came to light after a 7-year-old victim bravely told her mother she did not want to be with Lyon. Investigators later identified additional victims, exposing years of calculated exploitation. Both Lyon and Cabrera face life behind bars. Child Sex Trafficking: Indiana Mother Offers Man To Rape 7-Month-Old Daughter for Money, Snapchat Helps FBI Arrest Her.

California Babysitter Sentenced to 100 Years-to-Life for Child Sex Abuse

NEW: San Diego babysitter bawls in court while being sentenced to 100 years in prison for handing over disabled children to her boyfriend so he could r*pe them. Brittney Mae Lyon abused girls aged 3 to 7 years old and marketed her babysitting services online. Hundreds of… pic.twitter.com/f4gzZC7FrR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 15, 2025

