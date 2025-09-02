Today, September 2, US President Donald Trump said that he will solve the crime problem in Chicago "fast" and make the city safe again. Taking to Truth Social, the US President wrote, "At least 54 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, 8 people were killed. The last two weekends were similar." Donald Trump also said that "Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far". "Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn’t know it yet," his post read. Trump vowed to solve the crime problem in Chicago and make the city safe again. Trump's post comes after 54 people were shot across Chicago over the Labor Day weekend, including a drive-by attack that left seven victims wounded. US President Donald Trump Says Chicago Could Be Next for Federal Crime Crackdown After Washington DC.

Chicago Will Be Safe Again, Says Donald Trump

JUST IN: Trump says he will solve crime problem in Chicago 'fast' pic.twitter.com/SzGTLd5f5h — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) September 2, 2025

Chicago Is the Worst and Most Dangerous City in the World, Says Donald Trump

