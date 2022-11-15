Protests have erupted in Guangzhou, China in response to the country's strict zero-COVID-19 policy to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Recently, the city's Haizhu District was put under strict stay-at-home order amid the worst coronavirus outbreak in the city since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, videos of people storming on the streets have gone viral. Protesters were seen overturning a police car, and tearing down the city's COVID-19 barriers as they take the streets of the city. China: Bappi Lahiri’s Superhit Song ‘Jimmy, Jimmy’ From Disco Dancer Movie Becomes New Anthem for Chinese To Protest COVID-19 Lockdowns (Watch Video).

Protesters Overturn Police Car:

People Tear Down COVID-19 Barricades:

NEW - People in China's Guangzhou city tear down COVID barricades.pic.twitter.com/M28Rw63APC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 14, 2022

CCP Police Car Overturned:

