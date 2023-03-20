In an unfortunate incident, a Colombian Army helicopter crashed over city in Quibdo leaving at least four killed. The video of the chopper crashing in urban area has surfaced on social media. Reports have said that the helicopter accident occurred during a supply operation to bring food to the soldiers on missions in Alto and Medio Baudo. Further search and investigation into the incident is underway. Helicopter Crashes on Street in Brazil's Sao Paulo, Four Killed.

Watch Video of Colombian Helicopter Crash:

BREAKING: Military helicopter crashes in urban area of Quibdó in Colombia pic.twitter.com/7KIXzAeDqX — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 19, 2023

