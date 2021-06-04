Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in UK for 12 to 15-year-olds:

VACCINE: The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use for 12 to 15-year-olds, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has announced. pic.twitter.com/cfGkKSNFBA — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) June 4, 2021

BREAKING Pfizer Covid vaccine approved for use in children aged 12 to 15 in UKhttps://t.co/CW4talqxqo pic.twitter.com/qow4vDKeMv — Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) June 4, 2021

