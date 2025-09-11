US President Donald Trump delivered a solemn message to the nation in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination on a college campus in Utah. Speaking from the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump said that he was filled with grief and anger over the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah. "Charlie inspired millions and tonight, all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror," the President said. Donald Trump went on to speak about Charlie Kirk as a man of faith who loved his country and talking to the American people. "Charlie was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much, the United States of America. He fought for liberty, democracy, justice and the American people," he added. The US President called Tuesday "a dark moment for America". He said that his administration will find everyone involved in Kirk's killing and all political violence. Earlier, President Donald Trump announced on social media that conservative activist Charlie Kirk had died after he was shot in the neck while speaking at a Utah Valley University event. Trump said that Kirk "was loved and admired by ALL." Charlie Kirk Assassinated: Donald Trump’s Aide Shot Dead While Speaking During Campus Event at Utah Valley University, Shooter Arrested (Watch Videos).

Donald Trump Shares a Message on the Assassination of Charlie Kirk

President Trump shares a message on the assassination of Charlie Kirk. “I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived & died. The values of free speech, citizenship, the rule of law & the patriotic devotion & love of God.” pic.twitter.com/3fBSgs4Zxa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 11, 2025

'This Is a Dark Moment for America', Says US President

TO MY GREAT FELLOW AMERICANS… pic.twitter.com/oRsrE5TTHr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2025

