Washington, September 10: In a major incident, leading conservative commentator and activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking at a university in Utah. Kirk, who was 31 years old, was delivering remarks during a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (US time) when shots rang out, sparking panic among attendees. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

A graphic video circulating on social media shows Kirk responding to an audience question on mass shootings just moments before being targeted. According to a university spokesperson quoted by The New York Times, the attacker fired from a building nearly 200 yards (180 metres) away. FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the authorities have apprehended a suspect. US School Mass Shooting: Suspect Robin Westman Allegedly Posted ‘Kill Donald Trump’ Video Minutes Before Opening Fire at Catholic School in Minneapolis (See Pics and Videos).

Charlie Kirk Shot Dead at Utah Valley University

Charlie Kirk was answering a question about rampant left-wing violence in America when he was shot today. You can hear the crack of a rifle in this video from approximately 100 yards. I am burning with righteous anger. Pray right now for Charlie and his family. pic.twitter.com/XmQwEnvxng — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 10, 2025

Donald Trump Expresses Grief on Charlie Kirk's Death

The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his… — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 10, 2025

TO MY GREAT FELLOW AMERICANS… pic.twitter.com/oRsrE5TTHr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2025

In a Truth Social post, Trump mourned the loss of one of his closest allies, "The great, and even legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the heart of the youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by all, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika and family. Charlie, we love you!" US Shooting: 5 Soldiers Shot As Gunman Opens Fire Inside Fort Stewart Army Base in Georgia; Shooter Arrested.

Additionally, Trump has also ordered all American flags across the nation to be lowered to half-mast in honour of Kirk. Kirk was best known as the founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), the country's most prominent conservative student organisation. He launched the Arizona-based group in 2012 at the age of 18, building it into a political powerhouse with over 800 chapters across US colleges.

TPUSA became a central force in mobilising young conservative voters, particularly in the 2024 election, where it played a pivotal role in boosting Trump's re-election campaign.

A trusted member of Trump's inner circle, Kirk was regarded not only as a political ally but also as a personal friend of the Trump family. He frequently appeared at the White House and, according to reports, was actively involved in vetting contenders for key positions in Trump's second administration. Earlier this year, he travelled with Donald Trump Jr. to Greenland to rally support for the US acquisition of the Danish territory.

Kirk was also a regular media presence, known for his fiery speeches, social media campaigns, and influence among Gen Z and millennial conservatives. Admirers hailed him as a "bridge" between grassroots youth activism and the Republican establishment. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

