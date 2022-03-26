Displaying the Russian "Z" is now a criminal offence in the German state of Bavaria, as per The Kyiv Independent. Justice Minister Georg Eisenreich said, “The Bavarian Public Prosecutor’s Office is taking consistent action against persons who publicly approve of the war of aggression that violates international law.

Check Tweet:

