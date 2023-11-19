Massive flooding in Santo Domingo disrupted daily life and waterlogged streets afters the Emergency Operations Center (COE) of the Dominican Republic had issued a red alert for eight provinces and a yellow alert for 17 provinces related to heavy rainfall from a tropical depression that is expected to continue across portions of the Dominican Republic for the next 48 hours. The heavy rainfall produced significant and potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding. Terrifying videos from the site showed cars floating on waterlogged streets. New York Flash Flood Videos: Intense Rainfall Triggers Massive Flooding in Queens, Brooklyn And Other Parts of City.

Dominican Republic Floods

Lluvias torrenciales provocan grandes inundaciones en el Distrito Nacional. Colapso total. El Señor tenga misericordia. pic.twitter.com/VxaIi3GV8N — Ismael Reyes (@IsmaelReyesPDI) November 18, 2023

