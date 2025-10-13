US President Donald Trump received a warm welcome with an applause and a standing ovation from the Israeli Knesset as he arrived in the parliament before his speech. After welcoming the US President, Israel endorsed Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize 2026. "Mr. President, you more than any other individual deserve the highest recognition for your efforts in promoting peace. We announce that we will rally speakers and parliaments from around the world to submit your candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize next year…" the speaker of the Israeli Parliament said. Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Donald Trump is the greatest friend Israel has had in the White House. The US President is in Israel as the 20 Israeli hostages were released from Hamas captivity earlier in the day as part of his Gaza peace plan. ‘Great and Beautiful Day’: US President Donald Trump Writes in Knesset Guestbook As Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages Under His Gaza Peace Plan.

Donald Trump Receives Standing Ovation from Members of Israel's Parliament

NOW - Trump gets a standing ovation in the Knesset before his speech. pic.twitter.com/NyPrnWkojS — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 13, 2025

Israel Endorses US President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize Next Year

VIDEO | Jerusalem: US President Donald Trump receives a standing ovation from the Israeli Knesset before his address. “Mr. President, you more than any other individual deserve the highest recognition for your efforts in promoting peace. We announce that we will rally speakers… pic.twitter.com/HEOgrYFdWZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 13, 2025

