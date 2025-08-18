US President Donald Trump said on Monday, August 18, he will sign an executive order to remove the mail-in ballots and voting machines ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Trump said he would lead "a movement" to get rid of the mail-in ballots and the "seriously controversial" voting machines. “I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly Inaccurate, Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election,” Donald Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social. ‘Every Single Day We Keep an Eye on India and Pakistan’: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Says Amid Donald Trump’s Ceasefire Talks With Russia.

Donald Trump Says He Will ‘Get Rid Of’ Mail-In Ballots, Voting Machines

NEW - Trump to sign executive order eliminating mail-in ballots and voting machines before the 2026 midterm elections: "THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES... MUST END, NOW!!!" pic.twitter.com/7KB1D4GWRq — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 18, 2025

