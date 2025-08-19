The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has said there would be no American troops on the ground in Ukraine, but a postwar security guarantee could involve US air support. Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would face a “rough situation” if he did not co-operate on a peace deal. “I hope President Putin is going to be good and if he’s not, that’s going to be a rough situation. And I hope that Zelensky, President Zelensky, will do what he has to do. He has to show some flexibility,” Trump told Fox News. Volodymyr Zelensky Gives US First Lady Melania Trump a Letter Days After She Sent Personal Note to Vladimir Putin; Here’s What Ukrainian President Wrote.

Donald Trump Says US Security Guarantees Could Include Air Support for Ukraine

