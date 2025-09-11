US President Donald Trump announced that he will posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, following Kirk’s tragic death on Wednesday. Kirk, 31, was shot while speaking at a college event in Utah, in what authorities described as an assassination. Trump called Kirk “a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” highlighting his influence on American politics and his role as a longtime ally. The announcement underscores Kirk’s prominence in conservative circles and Trump’s intent to honour his contributions to political activism in the United States. 'Dark Moment for America', Says US President Donald Trump in His Address From Oval Office Over Assassination of Charlie Kirk (Watch Video).

Donald Trump to Award Charlie Kirk Presidential Medal of Freedom Posthumously

NOW - Trump to award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom. pic.twitter.com/gMjg8Vkro2 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 11, 2025

Watch Full Speech of Donald Trump

