A heartwarming video of Dubai Police rescuing a stranded cat has surfaced on social media. The video shows a cat holding on to a car to save itself in the Dubai floods. The cat was spotted by the Dubai police personnel patrolling on a boat, who then rescued it. Dubai received a year's worth of rain on Tuesday, which led to intense flash flooding across the city that submerged the runway at the Dubai International Airport, making it look like an ocean, while roads turned to rivers and homes were inundated. Viral Video Shows Man Taking Jet Ski for a Spin on the Flooded Streets of Dubai, While Others Canoe Through the Floods (Watch).

Cat Holds On to Car to Save Self During Massive Floodings

WATCH: Dubai police rescue a stranded cat after record rain and massive flooding in UAE pic.twitter.com/wtyFZhySFw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 17, 2024

