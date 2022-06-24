E-cigarette maker Juul has been banned from selling its nicotine products in the United States after the Food and Drug Administration said that the company ‘lacked sufficient evidence’ to show that its products were appropriate for public health. The decision came after the food and drug administration reviewed the data provided by the company for nearly two years.

Check tweet:

E-cigarette maker Juul has been banned from selling its nicotine products in the United States, with the Food and Drug Administration saying the company ‘lacked sufficient evidence’ to show that its products were appropriate for public health https://t.co/eZGj8CGcSG pic.twitter.com/qgteaio17F — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2022

