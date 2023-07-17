An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck the border areas between Argentina and Chile on July 17. The earthquake was reportedly felt widely in the central part of Chile and central Argentina. It remains unclear if the quake caused any damage to properties and human lives. Further details were awaited. Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 7.2 on Richter Scale Jolts Alaska Peninsula Region, Tsunami Warning Issued.

Earthquake Strikes Border Between Argentina and Chile:

BREAKING: 6.6 magnitude quake at border between Argentina and Chile — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 17, 2023

A seismic jolt of epic proportions rocks #Argentina and #Chile's border, registering an astounding 6.6 magnitude on the Richter scale!#earthquake — Investor Insight🍿⭕️🦍🦋💎🇺🇲 (@InvesterInsight) July 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)