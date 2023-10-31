An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Fiji on Tuesday, October 31, the National Center for Seismology informed. The country in the South Pacific is an archipelago of over 300 islands. Previously, an earthquake of the same magnitude jolted the country in April this year. Earthquake in Papua New Guinea: Quake of 6.7 Magnitude Strikes Near Madang.

Earthquake in Fiji

An earthquake of Magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale hit Fiji's Suva at 4:40 pm today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/AhorbbvtHx — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

