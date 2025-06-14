An earthquake struck in Pakistan's Gwadar on Saturday evening, June 14, at 6:53 pm with 4.4 magnitude tremors on the Richter scale, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The epicentre of the earthquake was located in Pakistan's Gwadar, at a depth of 10 kilometres. No injuries or significant damages have been reported so far. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Peshawar, No Casualties Reported.

Earthquake in Pakistan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 6.53 pm IST: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/qs93rYbyB0 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)