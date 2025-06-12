Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Peshawar, No Casualties Reported

Peshawar, June 12: Residents of Peshawar were jolted by a mild earthquake on Wednesday, with tremors measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, Geo News reported, citing the Seismological Centre. According to Geo News, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush mountain range, at a depth of 211 kilometres. No immediate damage or casualties were reported following the tremors.

This latest quake comes nearly a month after a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Mardan, Swat, Nowshera, Swabi, and North Waziristan. That quake also had its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 230 kilometres, with coordinates recorded at latitude 36.63 N and longitude 71.13 E, Geo News reported. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Jolts Pakistan, No Casualties Reported.

Earlier in April, two more earthquakes had hit various regions across Pakistan. Pakistan is prone to seismic activity as it lies on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The Indian plate's northward push into the Eurasian plate causes frequent tremors in the region. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Strikes Pakistan, No Casualties Reported.

Meanwhile, Geo News highlighted that the port city of Karachi has experienced nearly 30 mild quakes in recent days. Chief Meteorologist Aamir Haider explained that the Landhi Fault Line had become active after decades and is currently undergoing a normalisation phase.

