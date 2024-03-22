Chaos erupted in El Paso, Texas, as illegal migrants attempted to breach the US-Mexico border wall, overwhelming Texas National Guard forces on Thursday, March 21. Despite efforts by the Texas National Guard to control the situation, chaos erupted as hundreds of migrants stormed through razor-wire fencing and clashed with guardsmen. Videos captured the tense standoff, with migrants outnumbering guards and pushing through defensive lines. While some were pushed back to Mexico, reports indicate that a significant number were arrested or allowed into America for processing. US-Mexico Border is World's Deadliest Land Route, UN Says.

