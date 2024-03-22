Chaos erupted in El Paso, Texas, as illegal migrants attempted to breach the US-Mexico border wall, overwhelming Texas National Guard forces on Thursday, March 21. Despite efforts by the Texas National Guard to control the situation, chaos erupted as hundreds of migrants stormed through razor-wire fencing and clashed with guardsmen. Videos captured the tense standoff, with migrants outnumbering guards and pushing through defensive lines. While some were pushed back to Mexico, reports indicate that a significant number were arrested or allowed into America for processing. US-Mexico Border is World's Deadliest Land Route, UN Says.

🚨#BREAKING: Chaos and riots are erupting as Hundreds of Illegal Migrants Attempt to Storm the Border Wall 📌#EIPaso | #Texas Currently, chaos and riots are erupting as hundreds of illegal migrants in El Paso, Texas, have reached their breaking point with the Texas National… pic.twitter.com/jAl0sqKK1r — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 21, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants can be seen Scrambling Across Southern Border Amid Fencing Breach ⁰📌#EIPaso | #Texas Currently happening due to a breach in the border fencing in El Paso, Texas, hundreds of illegal immigrants can be seen making a mad dash as they… pic.twitter.com/ohALIfh1rP — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 21, 2024

Today down in El Paso I witnessed one of the wildest scenes I’ve ever seen in my time covering the border. National Guard troops were attempting to ‘push back’ male migrants hoping to be admitted into the U.S. when the crowd grew impatient and surged forward, tearing down razor… pic.twitter.com/gVowGezum8 — James Breeden (@JamesBreeden) March 21, 2024

