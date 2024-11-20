Elon Musk's SpaceX achieved a significant milestone with the successful ocean landing of its Starship Flight 6 on November 20. The mission, which saw the massive rocket system launch from Texas the previous day, took a slight detour when the Super Heavy booster splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico instead of returning to its launch tower. Despite this, Musk hinted at an exciting next step for the Starship program. On X, he announced that SpaceX would attempt one more ocean landing, with plans to eventually catch the rocket using its tower if the next attempt proves successful. Starship Flight 6 Launch: US President Donald Trump Rumoured To Be Present During Launch by Elon Musk’s SpaceX After Company Succesfully Completes Sending 3 Falcon 9 Missions.

'Successful Ocean Landing of Starship!', Says Elon Musk

Successful ocean landing of Starship! We will do one more ocean landing of the ship. If that goes well, then SpaceX will attempt to catch the ship with the tower. https://t.co/osFud7XXPo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2024

