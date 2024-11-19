US President Donald Trump is rumoured to be in Texas to watch SpaceX's Starship 6 launch in person. The Starship 6 launch is set for November 19, 2024, at 5 PM EST during a 30-minute window. The flight is expected to catch the rocket just like the last time with the Mechazilla tower. Besides, Elon Musk's SpaceX was set to break its 48-hour launch record by launching four rockets, including Starship, from Texas, Florida and California. Out of these, the SpaceX team has already launched three Falcon 9 missions from Florida and California, completing the 112th, 113th, and 114th successful Falcon launches of the year. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Deploys 4,700 Kilogram NSIL's GSAT-N2 Communication Satellite Into Geostationary Transfer Orbit.

SpaceX Team Launched Three Falcon 9 Mission from Florida and California

Teams launched three Falcon 9 missions from Florida and California in ~20 hours, completing our 112th, 113th, and 114th successful Falcon launches of the year! pic.twitter.com/UW5jijs5CA — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 18, 2024

SpaceX Starship 6 Flight Test

US President Donald Trump to be Present During Starship Flight 6

NEWS: Trump is rumored to be in Texas tomorrow to watch SpaceX's Starship launch in person. Temporary flight restrictions for were issued today for "VIP Movement" https://t.co/KvlVBekuA2 pic.twitter.com/Fd59lkWYUf — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)