Influencer Ashley St Clair Friday, February 14, announced on X that she recently gave birth to a baby boy and claimed Elon Musk is the father. “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," Clair wrote in a post. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause. I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting," she added. ‘You Are Not the President’: Elon Musk’s Son X Allegedly Tells Donald Trump To ‘Go Away’, Congress Shares Video.

‘Elon Musk Is Father’, Claims Ashley St Clair After Giving Birth to Baby Boy

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

