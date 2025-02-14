DOGE chief and billionaire Elon Musk and the US President signed an executive order to downsize the federal workforce. During the Oval Office media address, Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii, drew significant attention. Viral videos show X telling Donald Trump, "I want to shush your mouth," and saying that Trump was not the President and needed to "go away". As Musk continued his speech, Trump ignored X's comments. Congress leader Supriya Srinate took a dig at Donald Trump while sharing the video. She remarked that children often repeat what they hear at home, suggesting a pointed critique of the statements. India, US Kickstart New Relationship After PM Narendra Modi-Donald Trump Summit; F-35 Jets to India, Trade Deal Next.

‘You Are Not the President’

“You're not the President. You need to go away” “तुम राष्ट्रपति नहीं हो, तुम्हें यहाँ से जाना होगा” एलोन मस्क के बेटे ने ऐसे ही खेल खेल में ट्रम्प से यह कह दिया वैसे बच्चे अक्सर वही कहते हैं जो आसपास या घर पर सुनते हैं कहाँ सुनी होगी इन्होंने ऐसी बात 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/kNW0T384v7 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) February 14, 2025

