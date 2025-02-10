Elon Musk on Monday, February 10, claimed that the DOGE team has revealed that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) allocated USD 59 million last week to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants. The DOGE argued that this move violated the law and contradicts the President's executive order. The funds, originally intended for American disaster relief, were instead spent on high-end accommodations for undocumented individuals, Elon Musk said. A clawback demand will be made today to recover these misused funds, he added. Elon Musk’s DOGE Is Developing Custom AI Chatbot ‘GSAi’ for US Government: Report.

'FEMA Sent USD 59 Million to New York City Luxury Hotels To House Illegal Migrants'

The @DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants. Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order. That money is meant for American disaster relief… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

