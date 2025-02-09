New Delhi, February 9: Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is reportedly working on developing a custom AI chatbot “GSAi” for the US General Services Administration (GSA). The goal of the project is said to be President Donald Trump's vision of an "AI-first" agenda to modernise the US government by incorporating advanced technologies. The initiative is said to enhance the efficiency of government operations by use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to improve services.

As per a report of Wired, Elon Musk’s DOGE is working on a custom chatbot called GSAi. Musk's team is likely to use the AI chatbot and other AI tools to examine large amounts of contract and procurement data. GSAi is said to enhance productivity for more than 12,000 employees responsible for managing office spaces, contracts, and IT services. Additionally, it is expected to offer tools that will help employees to access and interpret important information. Elon Musk ‘Not Interested’ To Buy ByteDance-Owned TikTok’s US Business.

According to reports, Thomas Shedd, who previously worked at Tesla and now leads Technology Transformation Services, the technology division of the General Services Administration (GSA), mentioned about the project during a meeting on Wednesday. Thomas Shedd reportedly suggested that one of the main objectives of the AI initiative is to centralise and analyse contracts.

During the previous administration, the government was cautious about using generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini. However, Musk's team is now considering to integrate AI with fewer restrictions. The new AI system could simplify tasks like drafting memos and conducting data analysis on contracts. Although Musk's team reportedly considered collaborating with Google to use their Gemini AI, however, they chose to develop their own technology with specific requirements. X New Features: Elon Musk’s Platform To Introduce Focused Mode To Show Only Posts, Microphone Noise Suppression for Spaces.

Musk's DOGE team is advancing their efforts and concentrating on AI technologies to minimise errors and enhance efficiency across various government departments. According to multiple reports, AI tools are currently being tested in sectors such as education, where they are being used to analyse spending and evaluate programmes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2025 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).